CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls are currently in a play-in tournament spot, but if they want to keep it that way, they need to be better. The Bulls haven't been playing well lately as they have lost seven of their last eight games, and if they can't start getting some wins, they are going to drop in the rankings. There are a lot of areas where this team can improve.

Ahead of Friday night's matchup with the Toronto Raptors, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan discussed some ways that the Bulls are trying to improve offensively. One big thing that the Bulls work on is improving their turnover numbers.

“One of the things we've tried to put on all of our guys, is that when you pick up the ball with two hands and you start your gather, you've got one or two options, you're either going to shoot it or you're going to pass it,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “Once you leave the floor, that's where a lot of our turnovers early in the year were taking place. Guys are picking up the ball too early, they've committed to a drive, they get caught up in the air, there's verticality at the rim with the center, they realize that they’re not going to be able to really get off a good shot, and now they're left in the air trying to turn and throw the ball to somebody. Josh [Giddey] can be good at it, where he doesn't have it, doesn't like it and he continues that dribble through, almost hooking back into the lane, he can make those shots or find a big if there's a switch.”

That is just one thing that the Bulls are trying to do to get better. If this team actually wants to get to the postseason and make a run, they need to do a lot more than that.