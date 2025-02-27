CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls have now lost eight out of their last 10 games as they fell at home on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The thing is; the Bulls haven't looked all that bad in a lot of these losses. They were in it until the very end against the Clippers, but a late dagger from James Harden ended any hope of a win. On the bright side, Josh Giddey continued to shoot the ball exceptionally well for the Bulls in the 122-117 loss.

Josh Giddey has been lights out for the Bulls in the month of February, and that continued on Wednesday night. He finished the game with 21 points, and he went 4-4 from deep. Giddey is now shooting 52.2% from three this month.

“Not that he was taking bad shots, but I think he's taking shots that he's really efficient on,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game regarding Giddey's recent surge. “The one shot that he has clearly shot a lot better than maybe in the past has been the three. But I think the one thing about him from the three-point line is that he's taking good ones. A couple times, quite honestly, he bailed us out tonight. We had a couple late clock situations and the ball was in his hands and he goes up and makes a shot for us, which is huge.”

Giddey has been working hard to improve his game, and it is paying off. Since the All-Star break, he is 14-18 from three. That is good for 77%.

“He works really hard on his shooting,” Donovan continued. “He spends a lot of time doing it, but I think the ones he's taking are good, he's also getting into the teeth of the defense and not shooting a lot of those runners, so to speak.”

Josh Giddey has been a bright spot for the Bulls as of late, but they need to start winning some games. After Wednesday's loss, the Bulls are now 23-36 on the year. They are still in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games up on the Brooklyn Nets.