The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick.

Friday's clash between the Toronto Raptors (18-41) and Chicago Bulls (23-36) at United Center promises to be a battle of struggling Eastern Conference teams. The Raptors, led by RJ Barrett's 21.7 PPG, face injury concerns with Scottie Barnes questionable due to a hip contusion. Chicago, paced by Nikola Vucevic's 19.1 PPG and 10.3 RPG, looks to snap a five-game home losing streak. Both teams have defensive woes, with the Bulls allowing 120.4 PPG and the Raptors 116.3 PPG. Watch for a potentially high-scoring affair, as Chicago's 9th-ranked offense (116.4 PPG) meets Toronto's 21st-ranked attack (110.7 PPG). With playoff hopes fading, both squads are desperate for a win to build momentum.

Here are the Raptors-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bulls Odds

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +100

Chicago Bulls: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to secure a victory against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, capitalizing on their young core's growing chemistry and the Bulls' defensive struggles. Despite a challenging season, the Raptors have shown flashes of potential, particularly with the duo of RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Barrett, averaging 19.5 points per game, has been a consistent offensive threat, while Barnes continues to showcase his versatility with 19.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Raptors' ability to push the pace and create mismatches could prove problematic for a Bulls team that ranks 29th in opponent points per game, only ahead of the Washington Wizards.

Chicago's defensive woes have been a persistent issue throughout the season, with NBA.com ranking them 23rd in defensive rating out of 30 teams. This vulnerability is particularly evident in their interior defense, which could be exploited by the Raptors' athletic frontcourt. While the Bulls have shown offensive prowess, ranking 5th in the league in points per game, their inability to consistently get stops has kept them hovering around the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, with their younger and more athletic lineup, are well-positioned to take advantage of Chicago's defensive lapses, especially in transition. If Toronto can maintain their offensive rhythm and capitalize on the Bulls' defensive shortcomings, they should be able to secure a crucial road victory and potentially climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are poised to snap their four-game home losing streak when they face the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday at the United Center. Despite their recent struggles, the Bulls' high-powered offense, ranked 9th in the league with 116.4 points per game, gives them a significant edge over the Raptors' 21st-ranked offense (110.7 PPG). Chicago's dynamic duo of Nikola Vucevic (19.1 PPG, 10.3 RPG) and Coby White (18.1 PPG) has been instrumental in keeping the Bulls competitive, while Josh Giddey's all-around play (12.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 6.4 APG) adds versatility to their attack. The Bulls' proficiency from beyond the arc, ranking 3rd in the NBA with 16.0 threes per game at a 37.0% clip, will be crucial against Toronto's porous perimeter defense.

The Raptors, coming off a disappointing 111-91 loss to the Pacers, are struggling on both ends of the floor. Their defense, allowing 116.3 points per game (24th in the NBA), will have difficulty containing Chicago's offensive firepower. Toronto's inconsistent shooting, ranking second-worst in the league in three-pointers made per game (11.6), will be further exposed against the Bulls' improving defense. While RJ Barrett (21.7 PPG) has been a bright spot for Toronto, the potential absence of Scottie Barnes due to a hip contusion could be a significant blow. The Bulls' superior depth, highlighted by contributions from players like Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis off the bench, should overwhelm the short-handed Raptors, leading to a much-needed home victory for Chicago.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

In this closely matched contest, the Bulls (-1.5) have a slight edge over the Raptors (+1.5). Chicago's high-powered offense (116.4 PPG) should exploit Toronto's defensive struggles (116.3 PPG allowed). The Bulls' proficiency from beyond the arc (16.0 threes per game at 37.0%) will be crucial against the Raptors' porous perimeter defense. While Toronto's RJ Barrett (21.7 PPG) poses a threat, Chicago's balanced attack led by Nikola Vucevic and Coby White gives them an advantage. The Bulls' home court, despite recent struggles, could be the deciding factor. Expect a tight game, but Chicago should cover the spread in a high-scoring affair at home Friday night.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -1.5 (-108), Over 234 (-110)