For the first four months of the season, the Chicago Bulls didn't look good. They have been in play-in tournament contention all year long, but that isn't saying a lot. The team wasn't winning a lot of games, and it started to get worse after Zach LaVine was traded away right before the trade deadline. However, the Bulls have looked completely different during the month of March. Chicago has won eight of their last 10 games, and they have only lost four games this month.

This hot streak from the Bulls is not something that anyone saw coming. If anything, it would've made more sense to see this team lose a lot of games down the stretch in an attempt to get a better draft pick. That hasn't been the case, and head coach Billy Donovan credits two players for what they have done during this recent stretch.

“I do appreciate the fact that since the uncertainty, when the trade deadline happened, of what may or may not happen with Kevin [Huerter] or Zach [Collins] or Tre [Jones], and then that passed, and now they're here, and then you're trying to acclimate them,” Billy Donovan told the media on Thursday. “Then we deal with some injuries. Lonzo [Ball] is out, Vooch [Nikola Vučević] had some issues. The two constants have been Coby [White] and Josh [Giddey], those two guys have played well.”

Coby White and Josh Giddey have been playing at an elite level lately, but it's going to be tough for them to keep that up consistently into the postseason.

“You want to see that continue, but I think we've all been around the league long enough that over 82 games, it's hard to sustain the level both those guys [White and Giddey] are playing at, night in and night out,” Donovan continued. “The thing I appreciate of what the both of them have done is they've competed really well. Besides the scoring and getting to the free-throw line, they've competed really well, and they've helped maintain the identity and the style of play. There's value in that too. Their numbers may go up and down, but I do appreciate the way they've tried to play the game, and the way they've tried to stick to how we've tried to play from day one.”

The Bulls are going to make the play-in tournament, and if Giddey and White can keep up their elite level of play in the postseason, the team could make some noise and get into the playoffs.