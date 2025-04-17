The Chicago Bulls saw their playoff hopes crushed once again by the Miami Heat, continuing a familiar pattern. This year’s version of the recurring disappointment — a lopsided 109-90 defeat at the United Center in the play-in tournament — exposed the same glaring flaws that have held this roster back for the past three seasons.

For the third straight season, the Bulls saw their playoff hopes end with a play-in loss to the Heat. As fans filed out of the arena, scattered chants of “sell the team” rang out through the half-empty United Center, reflecting growing frustration with the franchise’s direction.

The Bulls have now lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in three straight years. pic.twitter.com/TwHJReb1cp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The first half played out like déjà vu in slow motion—each possession felt both predictable and disorienting. The Heat played with sharper pace and energy, torching the Bulls for 39 first-quarter points as Tyler Herro lit them up from all over the court.

The Bulls had the formula to win—they’d already beaten the Heat three times this season, and convincingly. They didn’t take that success lightly. Heading into Wednesday’s game, they approached with caution, well aware of Miami’s knack for rising in elimination moments, wary of Herro’s scoring and Andrew Wiggins’ impact, and mindful of their own history of postseason collapses.

But when it came time to execute, they fell flat. No pace, no pressure, no disruption—nothing from the blueprint came through.

Speed was supposed to be the Bulls’ edge in this matchup, but they never got a chance to use it. Miami’s offense kept humming, forcing Chicago to pull the ball out of the net possession after possession. The Heat hit 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter and knocked down 10 threes by halftime, keeping the Bulls on their heels from the start.

The Miami Heat dominating the Bulls from start to finish

The Heat dominated the first half by forcing the action and dictating the tempo. They drove hard to the basket on their opening five possessions, setting a punishing tone that kept the Bulls on their heels. On the other end, Chicago couldn’t find a groove—misfiring risky passes and turning the ball over while the Heat smothered them at every screen and crowded the perimeter.

Herro torched Chicago, sinking his first eight shots and finishing 13 of 19 from the field with 38 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Andrew Wiggins contributed 20 points and nine boards, while Bam Adebayo posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Davion Mitchell added 15 points and dished out nine assists.

The Heat also racked up 10 steals and seven blocks, delivering a statement win and avenging their three-game sweep by the Bulls during the regular season.

Josh Giddey led Chicago with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Coby White added 17 despite struggling from the field, hitting just 5 of 20 shots. Nikola Vucevic chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, rounding out the Bulls’ top contributors.

This is the Bulls' worst finish since the 2020-21 season, when they missed the playoffs with a 31-41 record. Despite making the play-in tournament, they’ll keep their lottery pick by missing the playoffs. For Chicago, entering the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes — even with the second-worst lottery odds — provides little consolation after a third straight losing season.

The Heat will face the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday, with a playoff berth hanging in the balance.