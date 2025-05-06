For Alex Caruso, the postseason is a special time. After all, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. However, his former team, the Chicago Bulls, were eliminated in the play-in game by the Miami Heat.

As a result, he's relishing in the opportunity. Although the Thunder lost Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets, Caruso weighed in on the competitiveness of his current team.

Caruso weighed in on this: "I love competing and playing basketball. I had plenty of years where I didn't even get to play in the postseason. I had to go to Miami twice and lose and go home and have long summers" https://t.co/lud7edkobT pic.twitter.com/QpVPhhpJnZ — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love competing and playing basketball, I had plenty of years where I didn't even get to play in the postseason,” Caruso said postgame. “I had to go to Miami twice and lose, and go home and have long summers.”

This feels like a subtle shot at his former team. The Bulls didn't have sustained playoff success, despite Caruso being a major part of that team.

Now on the Thunder, he's one of the league's premier defenders. Not to mention, he's playing alongside the likely MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The depth, camaraderie, and connection allowed Oklahoma City to have the best record in the league. The 68-14 record has been beyond impressive, especially considering what they did last season.

Alex Caruso praises Thunder, while throwing shade at Bulls

As mentioned earlier, the depth is a major part of the Thunder's success. However, the majority has to do with the coaching. Mark Daigenault has spearheaded Oklahoma City's mentality and game-to-game approach.

Still, guys like Caruso keep guys in check and can establish how things are supposed to flow. After making the All-Defensive teams in two consecutive seasons, he's hoping for a third one.

That award would show that the Thunder are allowing him to play his true position. Not to say that the Bulls didn't, but they relied on him offensively and forced him out of his element.

Plus, the Thunder have a flurry of young talent that keeps rising and rising their respective ceilings. Caruso even joked and talked about being called “Unc” on the team.

Mind you, he's only 30. But that shows how young the team is.

He gets to mentor guys like Lou Dortz, as well as Jalen Williams. Those players are more talented offensively, but Caruso gets to pinpoint details of their respective games.

Either way, the second-round series between the Thunder and Denver Nuggets will be an entertaining one. After the Nuggets stole Game 1, Oklahoma City wants retribution.

As Caruso, he wants the chance to compete, and he'll be able to do so at the highest level.