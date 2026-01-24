On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls will honor Derrick Rose by retiring his jersey. In the process, he will be placed alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

However, many Bulls fans are speaking into existence that Dennis Rodman should be the next Chicago legend to receive such an honor, per NBA ReTweet. On social media, the question was posed: “Should the Chicago Bulls retire Dennis Rodman’s jersey next?”

Immediately, fans by a large margin said yes.

“It’s should already been retired” @Treystacks815 posted on X. Another user said that Rose set the bar for others to follow.

“Seems they’ll retire anyone’s jersey if Rose got one.” Most users posted “yes” as their response. However, there was at least one dissenting voice.

“Probably not. He was good, but he was not great.” @NBABoards posted on X.

Rodman's career is legendary both on and off the court. His No. 10 jersey is already retired by the Detroit Pistons, whom he played for from 1986 to 1993. While there, he began to cement his status as the best rebounder of his time.

In the process, he led the Bad Boy Pistons to two NBA championships in 1989 and 1990. Afterwards, Rodman was sent to the San Antonio Spurs, where his unusual antics, including piercings, tattoos, and dyed hair, emerged.

That, along with his high-profile relationship to Madonna, made him a transcendent cultural figure beyond the court.

Dennis Rodman helped put the Bulls into the stratosphere

In 1995, Rodman was traded to the Bulls. It was in Chicago that he was a central figure in the second three-peat. At the same time, Rodman's pop culture status reached epic proportions, mirroring that of Michael Jordan.

During that stretch, Rodman won four rebounding crowns to complete a seven-year run. At the same time, his reputation for headbutting a referee, kicking a camera operator, and his aggressive play drew both praise and criticism.

It was during his time in Chicago that Rodman became one of the most popular players in the world.

In March 2024, Rodman received a standing ovation at a Bulls game. The love for “The Worm” in Chicago remains.