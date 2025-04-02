CHICAGO – Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March on Tuesday. White put up some ridiculous numbers last month as he averaged 27.7 points per game in 15 contests. The Bulls had their best month of the season, and White was a big reason why. He was virtually unstoppable.

“The NBA announced today that Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was named the Kia NBA Player of the Month in the East for games played in March,” the Bulls said in a press release. “White joins Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan as the only Bulls players to earn the monthly honor.”

The Bulls ended up going 9-6 during March, and head coach Billy Donovan is happy to see one of his players take home the award after such a good stretch for the team.

“We talk about it [the honor], say something about it. Coby [White] is very level-headed,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Bulls' matchup with the Toronto Raptors. “For him to win Player of the Week for two consecutive weeks, you felt he would have a good opportunity to be Player of the Month. So, I'm happy for him. I think some of that has been a factor of the team, outside of last night. We've played good basketball and played competitively, so it's good to see someone like him get rewarded. He’s been a big part of that.”

Now, the calendar reads April, and Coby White and the Bulls have a chance to clinch a postseason with a win against the Raptors on Tuesday night at home. If the Bulls are going to make some noise when the play-in tournament rolls around, they will need White to keep up this elite level of play.