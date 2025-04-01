ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 1, in a matchup between two teams looking to build momentum late in the season. The Bulls are led by Nikola Vucevic (18.6 PPG, 10 RPG) and Coby White (20.4 PPG), who anchor an offense ranked sixth in the league at 117.4 points per game. Chicago’s strong three-point shooting (15.6 threes per game) could be a key factor against a Raptors defense that struggles to defend the perimeter. Toronto, riding a four-game winning streak, will lean on RJ Barrett (21.3 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (19.5 PPG). However, their 10-26 road record raises concerns against a Bulls team that thrives offensively at home. Expect a competitive battle at United Center.

Here are the Raptors-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Jazz Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Chicago Bulls: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors have a solid chance to win or cover the spread against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, thanks to their recent momentum and improved offensive balance. Toronto is riding a four-game winning streak, highlighted by their 127-109 victory over the 76ers, where RJ Barrett dominated with 31 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds, while Jakobe Walter added 17 points on efficient shooting. RJ Barrett (21.4 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (5.9 APG) help in creating a more dynamic offense for the Raptors. If Poeltl controls the boards with Barrett and Barnes providing consistent scoring, Toronto could challenge Chicago’s defense.

While the Bulls have been hot lately, they face injury concerns with a few players on the injured list limiting their depth. Without that depth, it will be hard for this Bulls team to consistently defend this Raptors offense. Additionally, Toronto’s perimeter defense, led by Barnes and Barrett, could limit Coby White’s scoring efficiency, who has been averaging 29.3 points over his last 13 games. With their recent improvements and ability to exploit mismatches in the paint, expect the Raptors to keep this game competitive and potentially cover the spread at United Center.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are in a prime position to win and cover the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, thanks to their offensive firepower and home-court advantage. Chicago’s offense, led by Nikola Vucevic (18.6 PPG, 10 RPG) and Coby White (20.4 PPG), has been clicking recently, as they average 117.4 points per game, ranking sixth in the league. White’s emergence as a consistent scoring threat has added another dimension to the Bulls’ attack, while Vucevic’s ability to stretch the floor and dominate the glass gives Chicago a significant edge in the paint. Against a Raptors team that struggles defensively on the road, the Bulls’ offensive efficiency should shine.

Defensively, Chicago has shown improvement, holding opponents to 112.3 points per game over their last ten contests. While Toronto is riding a four-game winning streak, their 11-26 road record highlights their inconsistency away from home. The Bulls’ perimeter defense, anchored by Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams, will be key in limiting RJ Barrett (21.3 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (19.5 PPG), forcing Toronto into tough contested shots. Additionally, Chicago’s strong three-point shooting (15.6 threes per game) could exploit Toronto’s inconsistent perimeter defense. With the Bulls playing at United Center, where they’ve been more consistent this season, and fighting to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, expect them to control the tempo and secure a convincing victory while covering the spread.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bulls are favored to win and cover the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 1, at United Center. Chicago’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 117.4 points per game, led by Nikola Vucevic (18.6 PPG, 10 RPG) and Coby White (20.4 PPG). White’s recent scoring surge has added depth to the Bulls’ attack, while Vucevic’s rebounding and floor spacing give them an edge against Toronto’s interior defense. Chicago’s strong three-point shooting (15.6 threes per game) could exploit a Raptors defense that struggles to defend the perimeter.

Toronto enters the matchup with momentum from a four-game winning streak but has been inconsistent on the road, holding a 11-26 away record. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes provide offensive versatility, but Chicago’s improved defense, anchored by Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams, should limit their efficiency. With home-court advantage and playoff aspirations fueling their urgency, expect the Bulls to win decisively and cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)