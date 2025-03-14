The Chicago Bulls have now won four games in a row as they erased a late deficit to take down the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Bulls trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter, but they found a way to come back and get the win thanks to a huge performance from Coby White. White ended up with 31 points, and this was his seventh straight game with at least 20 points. That is the longest streak of White's career.

Coby White was 12-24 from the floor on Thursday night and 3-8 from deep. He also added seven rebounds and four assists. White was all over the floor on Thursday night for the Bulls, and he is a big reason why the team was able to pick up the big victory.

The Bulls were playing from behind for most of this contest after the Nets got out to an early lead, but the dominant fourth quarter by Chicago was the difference. The Bulls came into the final quarter trailing by 10 points, but they outscored the Nets 34-18 in the final 12 minutes. It was an impressive finish by White and the Bulls.

This was a big win for the Bulls as they continue to separate themselves from other teams that are vying for a play-in tournament spot. With the win, the Bulls are now 28-38 on the season, and they are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. It is looking like the Bulls will end making the play-in tournament, and they are only 1.5 games back of the ninth place Miami Heat.

Chicago will now embark on a long road trip that will keep them away from the United Center for two weeks. The Bulls have six games in a row away from home, and they don't play in Chicago again until March 27th. Next up for the Bulls is the Houston Rockets on Saturday.