ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Brooklyn Nets head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Bulls Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +124

Chicago Bulls: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Chicago Sports Network

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Brooklyn has a chance to put up some points in this game. On the season, the Bulls allow over 120.0 points per game, and they are 0.3 points away from allowing the most in the NBA. Additionally, Chicago allows teams to attempt the most field goals per game, and the third-most threes. The Bulls play at a fast pace, and that really hurts them. They will try to push the pace, and the Nets will be able to take advantage of that. Brooklyn is going to get plenty of shots off Thursday night. If they can just knock down those shots, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Bulls will be without their best player at the moment. Josh Giddey has been playing like one of the best players in the NBA, which is why the Bulls are holding on to a play-in game spot. He has a sprained ankle, so that is going to keep him out a bit. Without him, the Bulls are going to be without a player that can get it done in all aspects of the game. He plays hard defensively, and is capable of putting up a triple-double any night of the week. With him out, the Nets have a fantastic chance to cover the spread Thursday night.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chicago has won their last three games heading into this one. They have beaten the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers. Those are three decent teams, so the Bulls are playing well. More impressively, Chicago has allowed less than 110 points in their last two games. They have only allowed less than 110 points 13 times this season. They are 11-2 in those games, but it is a rare occurrence. Brooklyn is not a very good team, so it would not be surprising if the Bulls held them under that point total Thursday night.

The Bulls do not play good on defense, but they do keep up with their offense. On the season, the Bulls have put up the ninth-most points per game. As mentioned, they play at a very fast pace, which is why they are able to score so many points. Chicago makes the third-most threes per game, as well. The problem with the Bulls is they are one-and-done every time down the court. They will rarely crash the offensive glass. If they miss the shot, they just try to get back on defense. The Nets, however, will allow their opponents to knock down some shots. If the Bulls score as they can, they will be able to cover this spread.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are playing well, and they are the better team. I will take Chicago to win this game straight up.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (-146)