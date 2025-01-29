The Chicago Bulls are battling to get in play-in position in the Eastern Conference, and every win is important at this point in the season as Billy Donovan and company look to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break. Part of that task is getting healthy, and the Bulls are doing just that at the right time.

Guard Coby White is set to return on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Donovan said per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. White has missed the previous four games with a bone bruise in his right ankle. He was originally not expected to play on Wednesday night, but went through shootaround and is feeling good.

White has been a critical player in his 40 games for the Bulls this season. he is currently third on the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game and is contributing 4.7 assists a night, making him an integral part of the offense. The North Carolina product hasn't quite been able to keep up the incredible efficiency from last season's hot streak to close the year, but he is still shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers on high volume.

Critically, White gives the Bulls a different look as someone who can run the point with more of a score-first mentality or play off the ball as a shooter on the wing. He offers a changeup from both Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball, who are both pass-first ball handlers in this Chicago offense.

Even with White in the lineup, the Bulls will have a hard time taking down the defending champion Celtics, who are one of the best teams in the NBA once again. Chicago did get a win over Boston back in December on the road, but the Celtics responded with a 123-98 beatdown in Chicago just two nights later.

If they can somehow pull off the upset once again, it would be a huge result for a Bulls team that is currently 20-17 and just one game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are starting to get healthier and presumably should be able to string some wins together in the future, so the Bulls will take all the victories they can get over the next few weeks and beyond.