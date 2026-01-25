got his Bulls jersey retired. At certain moments in history, children have won the hearts of the masses. A young JFK Jr. saluting his father's casket comes to mind. On Saturday in Chicago, those same feelings came to fruition when Derrick Rose

During the ceremony, it was Rose's young son, London, who shed tears as his father was being honored, per SportsCenter. Rose noticed he was crying and spoke to him gently and lovingly, praising his independence.

“Look, don't cry, I'm talking to you,” he said. “You, my big boy, don't cry, look at me. I love your heart, I love how independent you are, I love how self-sufficient you are. Who taught you how to tie your shoe? It was you. Who taught you how to ride a bike? Yourself. You are so blessed and so powerful. “

His mother and sisters nearby were also shedding tears. It was, all in all, an emotional night on so many levels. On the court, the Bulls pulled off a dramatic victory over the Boston Celtics. The highlight came from Kevin Huerter's game-winning three-pointer to give the Bulls a 114-111 win.

Afterwards, the ceremony took place. Rose's former teammates, including Joakim Noah, Taj Gibson, and Luol Deng, spoke, as did former coach Tom Thibodeau. It was Deng who brought Rose to tears when talking about them being teammates.

Rose joined Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan as the only Bulls players to have their jerseys retired. From 2008-2016, Derrick Rose played for his hometown team. In the process, he won the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year Award and the 2011 NBA MVP Award.

Rose has three children: Derrick Jr., London, and Layla.