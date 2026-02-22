On Saturday, the Chicago Bulls faced off against the best team in the Eastern Conference, the fierce rival Detroit Pistons, at home. A game in which Josh Giddey and Tre Jones were back in action and healthy after a recent battle with hamstring injuries.

In the first half, the Bulls kept pace with the mighty, and overall healthy Pistons. During the second quarter, Giddey, Jones, and Isaac Okoro worked together to execute quite the play, per the Chicago Bulls. With the Bulls trailing by four, 45-41, Giddey grabbed the ball at the other end. He chuckled it all the way to Jones. Then, Jones lightly dished out a no-look bouncer to Okoro, who finished with a layup.

Chicago entered the game on Saturday on a seven-game losing streak. They have a record of 24-32, whereas the Pistons are 41-13. Giddey played in his second full game since returning from injury.

He is averaging 18.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is also playing in his second full game back from injury. Also, Okoro is averaging 9.0 points per game and is shooting a respectable 46.7% from the field.

Ever since the Bulls made seven trades, they have been oversaturated with guards. In addition to these three, there are Matas Buzelis, Rob Dillingham, Jaden Ivey, Anfernee Simons, and Collin Sexton. Therefore, playing time is few and far between amongst these guys.

On Sunday, the Bulls will play their second home game in a row against the New York Knicks.