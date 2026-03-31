It has been reported that head coach Billy Donovan's time with the Chicago Bulls may be coming to an end. Furthermore, it's been rumored that Donovan is a candidate for the North Carolina head coaching position.

Nevertheless, Donovan has been reluctant to speak about his future.

If that wasn't enough, it is being reported that Donovan's future may simultaneously hinder the future of a higher-up, per Joe Cowely of The Chicago Sun-Times. According to Cowley, Donovan may be out the door if Artūras Karnišovas goes with him.

Karnišovas is the executive VP of Basketball Operations.

“If Karnisovas stays, there’s a growing chance that Donovan walks at the end of the season,” Cowley wrote. “Then the Reinsdorfs will leave Karnisovas with a coaching search, a lottery draft choice, and free agent decisions with money to spend.”

Furthermore, Karnišovas' future comes on the heels of the handling of the waiving of Jaden Ivey after he made anti-LGBTQ+ comments on social media.

Donovan is currently in his sixth season with the Bulls. During this time, he has led the Bulls to only one playoff appearance in 2022. The result was a quick first-round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the same time, Donovan has seen the organization go through ebbs and flows of injuries, roster turnover, and inconsistency.

Karnišovas has been in his position since 2020 as well. Currently, the Bulls have a 29-46 record and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have already been eliminated from the playoffs and the play-in tournament.