The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to take on the Dallas Mavericks at home on Tuesday evening. It's a contest that Chicago Bulls fans may want to pay attention to, as it has NBA Draft lottery implications. The Bucks' latest injury report reveals the status of several players for the matchup against the Mavericks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is, of course, ruled out with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. The Bucks have four total players already ruled out on the injury report. Meanwhile, Gary Harris is questionable, with Kyle Kuzma and Ryan Rollins both listed as probable. The Mavericks have not yet submitted their injury report as of noon EST.

Bucks' injury report vs. Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out: Left Knee; Hyperextension; Bone Bruise

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out: Left Calf; Strain

Gary Harris – Questionable: Personal Reasons

Kyle Kuzma – Probable: Right Achilles; Tendonopathy

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out: Right Knee; Synovitis

Bobby Portis – Out: Left Wrist; Sprain

Ryan Rollins – Probable: Left Hip Flexor; Soreness

Milwaukee is only 0.5 games ahead of the Bulls in the Eastern Conference, which means right now, Chicago has the more favorable position for the NBA Draft Lottery. However, with about eight games remaining on the regular season schedule, anything can happen.

Tuesday night's game against the Mavericks seems like one of the few winnable games for the Bucks before the campaign ends. Bulls fans might want to tune into this one, as a Milwaukee win would be huge for Chicago's draft lottery positioning.

The Bucks and Mavericks tip off at 8 p.m. EST. It is considered a makeup game from the previously canceled contest on January 25 between Milwaukee and Dallas.