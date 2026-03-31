The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason was quite eventful. The owners of the worst record in the league in 2025, GM John Spytek went to great lengths in order to fix their roster. They went on a spending spree this offseason, signing 10 free agents, re-signing three of their own free agents, and trading for another player.

However, there was a little wrench thrown into their plans at the last minute. The Raiders had initially traded star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of first-round draft picks. The move would have cleared up some extra cap space, which they had used to agree to deals with their players. However, the deal fell through after the Ravens reneged on the deal, citing health concerns.

As a result, the Raiders' offseason plans were thrown into disarray. Despite the sudden increase in the payroll, the Raiders still chose to keep their agreements with the players they had talked to. When asked about it, GM John Spytek simply said that they “don't operate like that”, referring to backing out of deals.

#Raiders GM John Spytek on whether there was any consideration of backing out of any agreements with free agents: “No. No, we never would operate like that.” pic.twitter.com/xd5BZyPu7o — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) March 30, 2026

Is this a thinly-veiled jab at the Ravens' organization? One could certainly interpret it as such. Even with Crosby returning to the Raiders, they still have $24 million in cap space. This cap space will likely be allocated to their incoming rookie class, which will likely include Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders still have a ton of financial flexibility heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders' crown jewel this offseason is Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. One of the best interior offensive linemen in the league, Linderbaum, signed a record 3-year, $81 million deal in the offseason. Other notable acquisitions by the Raiders are linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, and defensive end Kwiti Paye. The Raiders also re-signed standout cornerback Eric Stokes. While the Crosby trade fell through, the Raiders were able to trade with the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Taron Johnson.