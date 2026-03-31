The fallout continues for Jaden Ivey after the Chicago Bulls waved him for making anti-LGBTQ+ comments on his social media page. Thus, concluding his very brief time with the Bulls, during which he played only 4 games and averaged 11.5 points.

Afterward, Ivey didn't relent and returned to social media to make more bizarre videos. Going as far as allegedly asking reporters if they had fornicated before getting married. Plus, he also called out Stephen Curry in a subsequent post.

All of which led to calls for Ivey to get help. Meanwhile, former NBA player turned podcaster Jeff Teague is seemingly having fun with the situation, per the Club 520 Podcast.

As they watched a video of Ivey talking about apple pie, Teague and his brother, Marquis, burst out laughing. In the video, Ivey says, ‘It’s tasty, why did God give us apple pie?’ They couldn't help themselves.

Also, Teague admitted he had worked out with Ivey last summer and praised his skills.

“He can't guard me,” Teague said. “He came down so fast, swung. I was like, “Yeah, I'm cooked.” I went home thinking about that.“

Jeff Teague on playing Jaden Ivey I was like, "He can't guard me." He came down so fast, swung. I was like, "Yeah, I'm cooked." I went home thinking about that.“ Via @club520podcast pic.twitter.com/YNJAbWAEAp — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) August 21, 2025

In 2022, Ivey was drafted by the Detroit Pistons as the 5th overall pick out of Purdue. From there, he emerged as an effective scorer and overall offensive threat. However, his career was sidelined by knee surgery that prevented him from starting the season.

After being traded to the Bulls, Ivey experienced knee problems again. Before his bizarre behavior was put on blast, the Bulls said his season was done.