Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey can start the season with a clear conscience after agreeing to a $100 million contract for four years. Despite the dollar amount, ESPN appears to not think too highly of Giddey.

On Tuesday, ESPN officially released its NBA rankings of the 100 best players, and Giddey was not there, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN. Something that Pelton himself said was a mistake, considering the numbers Giddey put up last year following the All-Star break.

“This is one where I think NBA Rank missed the mark,” Pelton wrote. “As high as No. 53 in 2023, entering his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey dropped off the list after a lackluster 2024 playoffs. That now seems like an overcorrection after Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists following the 2025 All-Star break, shooting 46% on 3-point attempts. Giddey's weaknesses make him a challenging fit in a supporting role, but given the keys to the offense as in Chicago, Giddey can be the engine of a capable attack.”

In fact, the only Bulls player to make the list was Coby White at 71. Ironically, his ascendance comes at a time when White may be demanding more money following Giddey's contract.

Josh Giddey has grown immensely in his game

Following the All-Star break, the Bulls got the best of Giddey. In addition to the other numbers, he finished with a career high three-point shooting percentage of 37.8% His game evolved tremendously as he began to play with aggressiveness, driving to the basket more often, and getting more attempts at the free-throw line.

On the defensive side, Giddey was able to duplicate that intensity by using his size of 6'8 to his advantage and most notably fighting over screens. Additionally, Giddey has emerged into a playmaker who is able to push the offensive tempo after grabbing the defense board.

Also, Giddey has taken on a leadership role after filling the void left behind by Zach LaVine back in February.