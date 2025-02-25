The Chicago Bulls finally ended their losing streak on Monday night with a dominant road win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bulls had lost six games in a row, but in recent games, it looked like the team was close to putting it all together. Well, they certainly had everything working against the 76ers as they went on to win the game 142-110. Josh Giddey, in particular, had a monster game as he finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

After losing six games in a row and coming close to falling out of play-in tournament contention, this was a huge win for the Bulls. Josh Giddey led the way in this one, and he is hoping that this win creates some momentum.

“We've been in close games the last two, three weeks prior, so it was a matter of figuring out how to win these games and tonight was a good step in the right direction,” Giddey said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “When we got up we put the foot down and got it to 30, 40, 50 points. That’s a team we’re close to the standings, so I’m feeling good, the guys are feeling good, and this was a much needed win for us to get back on the right track and hopefully produce some momentum going forward.”

It wasn't a big surprise to see Giddey have a breakout game like this, given his recent play. He is starting to find a groove, and his skillset was on full display against the 76ers.

“The last 10 games he’s really improved his shooting percentage, and he has been spraying it out and finding other guys,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said. “He’s taking shots for his game that are high percentage shots. When you come in and have a pass first mentality like he does and Zach’s (LaVine) is here and Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] is here and he’s trying to figure out the balance between quarterbacking the team and myself…He’s had a nice blend between taking the shots that are nice shots for him and then generating and creating shots that are good for his teammates. When he does that the lane opens up more because they are worried about his passing. He’s being aggressive offensively and taking the right shots. So he’s not only made himself a threat offensively, but also made other guys around him threats.”

After trading away Zach LaVine, the Bulls need guys to step up and pick up the slack. Giddey has been getting that done as of late, and he will need to continue to do that going forward.

The 76ers have been closing in on the Bulls during their recent losing streak, but Chicago is still in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, clinging to the final play-in tournament spot. With the win, the Bulls are now 23-35 on the season, and they are 1.5 games ahead of the 11th place Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls will return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.