The Chicago Bulls finally ended their slump on Monday night, thanks in large part to the huge performance of guard Josh Giddey versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 22-year-old Giddey sustained his scorching form against the Sixers, as he finished with 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field while adding 16 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal in 31 minutes of action, helping Chicago score a 142-110 victory — and snap a six-game losing streak.

With his double-double against the struggling 76ers, Giddey joined an extremely exclusive group of Bulls guards in history, per Chicago's public relations department (h/t K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network).

“Josh Giddey joins Michael Jordan, Jerry Sloan, Clem Haskins and Guy Rodgers as only Bulls with at least three straight 20-point double-doubles. Haskins and Rodgers are for the old school Bulls fans,” shared Johnson on X (formerly Twitter).

Josh Giddey has been the hottest Bulls player of late

Over the last three Bulls games, Giddey, who was taken in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2021 NBA draft by Chicago, has averaged 25.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while knocking down 58.1 percent of his attempts from the field and 71.4 percent of his shots from behind the arc on 4.7 3-point tries. Prior to meeting the 76ers, Giddey had 24 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three steals and a block, albeit in a 121-117 home loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last Saturday.

That kind of shooting is tough to sustain in the long run, but Giddey will have to strike while the iron is hot. He will look to keep it going this coming Wednesday when the Bulls return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers at United Center.

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball suffered a head laceration in the 76ers game, forcing him to exit the contest after just eight minutes of action.

If Ball would need to miss time, Giddey can be expected to see an increase in his usage, especially when it comes to distributing the ball on offense. So far in the 2024-25 NBA season, Giddey is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He has been on the upswing since the trade deadline — or since the Bulls decided to part ways with Zach LaVine by trading him to the Sacramento Kings.