The Chicago Bulls are on a West Coast trip, and after handling business against the Sacramento Kings a few days ago, they came into Los Angeles and defeated the Lakers, 146-115. It was a big win for the Bulls, and they had a few big games from some of their players, including Josh Giddey.

Giddey finished the game with a triple-double, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals. With that stat line, he became the first player in NBA history with 15-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, 15-plus assists, and eight-plus steals in a game.

He also had the opportunity to guard Luka Doncic, which is a tough cover for anybody, but he did what he could do and helped his team get the win.

“I was excited, I haven't really had that opportunity to match up against a player like that in my career before,” Giddey said via the team's website. “It's nice to be able to take on that matchup and try and make it tough for him. Big win on the road, needed it.”

Josh Giddey was special against the Lakers. 15 PTS | 10 REB | 17 AST | 8 STL

With the Bulls fighting for play-in tournament seeding, these types of wins mean a lot coming down to the stretch run of the season, and it can also give them a boost of confidence.

Bulls dominate Lakers despite LeBron James return

It was a big night for the Lakers as they were able to get LeBron James back after being sidelined with a groin injury. That didn't bother the Bulls, and it may have lit more of a fire under them to get the win against the Lakers at full strength. For Giddey, he knew earlier in the day that he was going to match up with Doncic.

“I was like, ‘Gee, I’ve never really had an assignment like that before in the NBA’ and it’s something I’ve always wanted,” Giddey said, via Chicago Sports Network's K.C. Johnson.

“To guard the best players in the league,” Giddey continued. “He had 40 or something but that’s the best way to learn as a defender and obviously that’s something I want to get better at. I’m trying to improve on that side of the ball.”

The Bulls have had an up-and-down season, but they have put themselves in a position to be able to get in the playoffs through the play-in tournament. Not only has Giddey been playing well, but Coby White has been on a scoring tear, finishing with 20-plus points in the Bulls' last 12 games.

If the Bulls can continue this high level of play, they could find themselves in the playoffs.