The Chicago Bulls were at the center of a lot of trade rumors before the NBA trade deadline, but they only ended up making one big move. The Bulls traded Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, but players like Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic stayed in Chicago. There were numerous rumors involving Ball ahead of the deadline, but the Bulls ended up signing him to a contract extension instead of making a trade. Ball is happy to be staying in Chicago.

“Lonzo Ball said he’s happy to be re-signed, said everything about situation here made sense,” K.C. Johnson said in a post. “Team physician Brian Cole is based here. Said team stuck by him and believed in his return when many others doubted him. Reiterated how important it is to have Cole/rehab process in place.”

Ball missed over two seasons with the Bulls because of a knee injury, but the team never quit on him. He was finally able to make a return to the court this season, and he has been able to continue his progression throughout the season while once again becoming a key part of this team.

“It feels like family here,” Ball said.

It would've been easy for the Bulls to quit on Ball as there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding his injury. There aren't a lot of injuries that keep a player on the sidelines for over two seasons, but that's what happened to Ball. He is doing much better now.

Ball has been able to play in 30 games this season for the Bulls, and he is now averaging 21.6 minutes per game after starting the season on a minutes restriction set at 15.

So far on the year, Ball is averaging 7.2 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 36.2% from the field and 34% from three.

There have been many instances in the past few years where it looked like Lonzo Ball would never play for the Bulls again. Leading up to this year's trade deadline was one of those times, but both parties found a way to work things out, and Ball is staying put in the Windy City.