Out of all the players on the Chicago Bulls, Matas Buzelis has certainly stood out. He is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. Along the way, Buzelis has become a virtual highlight reel, with his trademark dunks attracting league-wide attention.

Continuing his impressive season, it was confirmed on Monday that Buzelis will take part in his second consecutive Rising Stars game during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The All-Star Weekend is scheduled to take place February 13-15 in Los Angeles. On the 13th, the Rising Stars game will take place at the Intuit Dome.

Matas Buzelis: 2x Rising Star 🤩@BuzelisMatas will compete in the NBA’s Rising Stars game for the second straight year! pic.twitter.com/gAW88auakM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2026

Joining Buzelis will be Cooper Flagg, Jeremiah Fears, Dylan Harper, and Tre Johnson. Additionally, the honorary coaches will be Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Carmelo Anthony.

Article Continues Below

Buzelis is indirectly linked to McGrady and Carter. He spoke this season about wanting to emulate McGrady's game. Carter also advocated for Buzelis to join the Slam Dunk Contest.

Furthermore, it was reported on Monday that Buzelis declined an invitation to participate in the dunk contest, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network. Last year, he completed in the dunk contest and was eliminated in the first round. The eventual winner was Mac McLung of the Orlando Magic.

Buzelis is in his sophomore season with the Bulls after being selected as the 11th pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Hinsdale Central High School. Born and raised in Chicago, he has made an early impact and earned a high draft position, reflecting his reputation as a top young talent.

During his rookie season, he played 80 games and averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, establishing himself as a reliable contributor from the start of his NBA career.