Matas Buzelis is among the most promising young pieces on a Chicago Bulls team searching for its future core. Yet, Buzelis' high standing in the organization didn't stop Billy Donovan from benching him during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Utah Jazz.

When asked about Buzelis' benching, Donovan revealed the area the 21-year-old must improve.

“For Matas, it’s more a standard of his controllables,” Donovan said before Friday's 112-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. “Are you putting a body on somebody to block out? Are you using your length and size where you’re supposed to be if you’re the low man to give a little bit of rim protection, are you trying to put your body in plays? Are you trying to put your body in plays? Those are the kind of things he needs to do to take that [next] step as a player.”

Buzelis responded to Donovan's tough love during the Bulls' loss to the Nets. While he struggled offensively, shooting 4-of-15 from the field, he impacted the game with his overall activity.

Bulls' Matas Buzelis impresses Billy Donovan with coachability

Article Continues Below

The 6-foot-8 forward tied his career-high with four blocks to go with six rebounds and a steal. Buzelis' ability to take coaching has been among his top strengths early in his career.

“When I coach him, I think from his vantage point, he wants to be told what he’s got to do. Because I think coming in, quite honestly, he had no idea what went into winning. None,” Donovan said. “He played on a team in the G League where they lost a lot of their veterans to injuries; they were playing a lot of young guys. And I’m just trying to put on him the things that he can control that would impact winning, regardless of whether he’s making or missing shots. He just kind of is able to move forward and take the information and figure out where he’s got to get better and how he’s got to get better, and I admire that about him. He’s not a guy that buries his head where you're having pick him up [and say], ‘Hey, come on, hang in there, everything is going to be ok.’ You never have to do that with him.”

“The biggest thing with any player's growth or improvement is that you have to look internally first. It's so easy to [say], ‘Well, Billy took me out. I never got into a rhythm.' There's a ton of excuses you can make. But he wants to be better, and I think it speaks a lot to his internal reflection of where he's got to be better… He always comes back with, ‘I messed that up, I messed this up, I gotta be better, I’ve got to put my body here.’ I appreciate that. There’s never, ever from him, ‘Well, but…’ He never does that. I think he really utilizes mistakes as a way to grow.”

Following a promising rookie season, Buzelis has made a significant impact during the first half of his sophomore campaign. The former No. 11 pick has averaged 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks on .477/.343/.774 shooting splits across 41 appearances.