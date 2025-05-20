Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis had a big first season in the NBA, and his high level of play earned him an impressive honor on Tuesday. The NBA released it's All-Rookie teams, and Buzelis was selected to the Second Team. Buzelis was joined by Kel'el Ware, Yves Missi, Donovan Clingan and Bub Carrington.

“The NBA announced today that Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis has been named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie Second Team,” the Bulls said in a press release. “Buzelis is the 26th Bulls player to receive All-Rookie honors, the most by any NBA franchise.”

Matas Buzelis took to Instagram to celebrate this tremendous honor. He shared a video of Lonzo Ball screaming “I feel like I'm on top of the world,” when he found out that he made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Matas Buzelis’ story after making All-Rookie Second Team has me 💀💀 (matasbuzelis | IG) pic.twitter.com/RnGkizV4KO — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) May 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bulls selected Matas Buzelis with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and that pick worked out well for them as Buzelis was a major contributor in year one. It took a little bit of time for Buzelis to earn a starting role, but he did end up in the starting lineup in 31 out of the 80 games that he played in this past season.

Buzelis finished the year averaging 8.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 45.4% from the floor and 36.1% from three.

Matas Buzelis showed a ton of promise during his rookie season, and the Bulls have to be feeling good about the trajectory that he is on. He was an all-around player this past season that improved in a lot of different ways, and he got better as the season went on. Once he started earning consistent starts, his numbers increased a lot, so if he gets the same amount of minutes next season for the whole year, we should see a good leap in year two.