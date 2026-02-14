While on a weekend hiatus from the Chicago Bulls, Matas Buzelis demonstrated his ability to become a legit NBA All-Star. It came in the form of the NBA Rising Stars Game.

On Friday, Buzelis walked away in triumph as Team Vince defeated Team Melo 25-24, per Greg Beacham of The Chicago Tribune. The head coaches were former NBA players Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony. During the game, Buzelis finished with six points in the semifinal and four in the final.

It culminated in Buzelis' third consecutive appearance in the Rising Stars game. Ultimately, the MVP honors went to V.J. Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers, who scored 17 points in the semifinal and hit two free throws in the final.

Buzelis forsaken the dunk contest after accepting an invitation to play in the Rising Stars game. Last season, Buzelis competed in the dunk contest, where he lost in the first round.

Presently, Buzelis is in his second full season with the Bulls. He is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. In the same breath, he is still adjusting to an entirely new dynamic after seven trades that sent many of the core players away.

Those included Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic, who were instrumental in nurturing Buzelis during his rookie season.

Also, the Bulls are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and are 24-31. Plus, they have lost 9 of their last 10 games.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles. Afterward, the Bulls will play their first post-All-Star break game on Thursday, Feb.19, against the Toronto Raptors.