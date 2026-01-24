There was a time in Derrick Rose's career that he was supposed to be the Chicago Bulls' next superstar and he would lead the team to its first championship since the departure of Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan has a message for D-Rose 🐐 pic.twitter.com/l1K2hz7Y4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Rose appeared to be on his way to that kind of status in 2010-11, his third season with the Bulls. Rose averaged averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. He was an All-Star for the second consecutive year and he won the league's MVP award. Rose played with incredible speed, leaping ability and flair. The Bulls won two rounds of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks before they dropped the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat.

The Bulls are retiring Rose's jersey Saturday in a pregame ceremony prior to facing the Boston Celtics at the United Center. Michael Jordan sent a warm, congratulatory message to Rose ahead of the honor. “I'm looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging next to mine,” Jordan said. “I am proud of you and congratulations to you and your family.”

Injuries damaged Rose's career

As the 2011-12 season got underway, the Bulls were one of the favorites with Rose at the helm. He had another solid season as he averaged 21.8 points and 7.9 assists, and he made the All-Star team once again. However, disaster struck in the playoffs as Rose suffered a brutal knee injury that knocked him out of the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The injury was so severe that Rose was unable to play at all in the 2012-13 season.

He would return and play three more seasons with the Bulls, but he was no longer the dynamic Rose he had been. He was merely a good and productive player, and he would be traded to the New York Knicks.

Rose would play with four more teams before ending his career in the 2023-24 season.