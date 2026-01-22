Lately the buzz out of Chicago is that the Bulls maybe looking to resign Nikola Vucevic. The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching fast on Feb. 5. Given that the rumors have usually mentioned the likes of Coby White, Vucevic has been overlooked.

Nevertheless, the Bulls for argument's sake have placed a greater value on Vucevic, therefore they are more open to keeping him, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Currently, Vucevic is playing out the last year of his three-year $60 million contract.

As of late, Vucevic is averaging 17.0 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while playing in 42 games. Meanwhile, the Bulls stand at 21-22 and are 9th in the Eastern Conference. However, there are those who believe that the Bulls should trade Vucevic.

One of those is Jake Fisher of The Stein Line on Substack. In his “The People's Insider” feature, Fisher makes the argument that the Bulls should let Vucevic play out his final year. Then, become a free agent in the off-season and be signed to a team in need of a starting center.

Article Continues Below

“It makes sense for the Bulls to be looking at possible centers of the future, knowing that Nikola Vučević is in the final year of his contract,” Fisher wrote. “Multiple sources this week stressed that it's now unlikely that Vučević gets dealt before the deadline.”

“It's believed that Vučević, should he enter free agency this summer after playing out his three-year deal with the Bulls, will generate some strong interest from teams looking at a longtime starter believed to be open to a more complementary role in the right situation … similar to Al Horford during last summer's free agency.”

Vucevic, 35, has been with the Bulls since 2020-2021 season.