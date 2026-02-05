The Chicago Bulls are starting to look a lot different as a result of seven trades at the time of the deadline. One of those big moves was trading Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets.

Since 2019, White has been a fan favorite, and his void will be hard to fill. One of those who recognizes that reality is Patrick Williams.

On Thursday, Williams sent out well wishes to his now former teammate, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

“I'm excited for him to get a new opportunity in Charlotte, obviously, him being from North Carolina,” Williams said. “I know he'll make the most of it. It's a team that can use him and what he can do on the ball and challenge him to grow into a new role that he deserves.”

Furthermore, Williams is still coming to grips with how things will look and feel different.

“It's always tough. You never get used to it,” Williams said to Johnson. “My rookie year, we made a lot of trades. This kind of feels like that. It's a completely new dynamic. You're always going to have the memories of the guys who were here.”

Williams has been with the Bulls since 2020. This year, he has played in 47 games and is averaging 6.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Chicago is 24-27 and will play the Toronto Raptors on the road on Thursday.

It will be their first game since the trades. On Saturday, they will head back home to play the Denver Nuggets.

In 2024, he signed a five-year, $90 million contract.