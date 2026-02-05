On the day of the NBA Trade Deadline, the Chicago Bulls traded five-year guard Ayo Dosunmu to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with Julian Phillips. The news was reported by Shams Charania of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

In return, the Bulls receive guard Rob Dillingham and forward Leonard Miller as well as four second-round draft picks.

Dosunmu, a Chicago native, was drafted by the Bulls in 2021 out of the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign. Since then, he emerged as a genuine talent. A player who can score from all spots on the floor, fearless in going to the rim, and an effective defender.

This season, Dosunmu has played in 45 games. Altogether, he is averaging 15.0 points per game. In his final game with the Bulls, Dosunmu scored 17 points and handed out eight assists in a 131-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there were rumblings that the Bulls were looking to trade Dosunmu to the Indiana Pacers. Dosunmu is playing on an expiring contract, as was the case with other Chicago players.

Earlier in the week, the Bulls made some noteworthy trades. First, they traded Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-way deal. In return, Chicago got Jaden Ivey from Detroit and Mike Conley Jr. from the Timberwolves.

Then, the Bulls traded veteran big man Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics for Anfernee Simons and a second-round draft pick.

Shortly after, Chicago sent Coby White and Conley to the Charlotte Hornets in a three-way exchange. In return, the Bulls got Collin Sexton from the Hornets, Ousmane Dieng from the OKC Thunder, and three second-round draft picks.

Grading the Bulls trade with the Timberwolves

For starters, the Timberwolves have been looking more depth at the guard postion. They get the total package in Dosunmu. A perfect match alongside Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Dosunmu plays with sheer rentlessness that can provide an additional to a playoff contending team.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are continuing in their efforts to bolster their draft captial. They have nine second round draft picks, which can help move them up in the draft, package them in going after first round picks, and/or develop if proven worthy.

Dillingham, 21, is somewhat of a reflection of Dosunmu with the ball in his hands. He is an effective scorer who can shoot from all spots on the floor. Dillingham also has the same willigness to do whatever it takes to score.

Nevertheless, he will have to fight for minutes as part of a crowded backcourt that includes Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Collin Sexton, Anfernee Simons, and Jaden Ivey. At the same time, he will now have more ample opportunity to showcase his skills through means of development.

Something he didn't have with the Timberwolves.

In the same breath, Miller is another young prospect on a young team with flashes of potential. While in the NBA G League, Miller averaged 24.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season with the Iowa Wolves.

At 6-foot-10, he brings size to the wing position.

Bulls trade grade: B