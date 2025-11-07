The love for Pope Leo XIV in Chicago remains strong. In fact, all the major teams have tried to attach themselves to him, and the Bulls are the latest to do so.

Bulls broadcaster Chuck Swirsky recently traveled to the Vatican and met with his holiness. In the process, he presented him with a Bulls jersey bearing his name, per ABC 7 Chicago.

From the time he became Pope, the city of Chicago was captivated. He grew up in a suburb of Dolton, Illinois, around the time he was named Pope. Old footage resurfaced of Leo attending the 2005 World Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.

As a result, the White Sox fans claimed him immediately. Additionally, Leo is a huge Chicago Bears fan.

Indeed, his ascension coincides with notable successes among Chicago teams, including the Bulls.

Currently, they are off to a 6-1 start to the season, one of their best starts in decades. Recently, the Cubs returned to the playoffs and reached the NLDS.

Yes, Leo isn't a Cubs fan, but still.

The most famous Bulls fans around

Pope Leo XIV is part of a group of some of the best-known Chicagoans who see red. Those other names include former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Chance the Rapper, and Bill Murray.

President Obama is known for his love of basketball and is a passionate Bulls fan, attending many games during his presidency and post-presidency. In 2020, he was featured in the award-winning documentary The Last Dance.

Winfrey would sit on the sidelines at Bulls games during the height of her career and notably received a Dennis Rodman jersey after he was kicked out of a game. Chance the Rapper also attended Bulls games and is friends with Derrick Rose.

Murray is a renowned comedian and a passionate Chicago sports fan.