The MLB has two franchises in Chicago: the White Sox and the Cubs, and Pope Leo XIV is a known fan of the former.

While being driven through the crowd at the Vatican, Pope Leo had someone shout, “Go Cubs!” at him. It did not take him long to figure out a response.

“Han perdido!” he replied. “They lost!”

Someone in the crowd: "Go Cubs!" Pope Leo XIV: "Han perdido! They lost!"

Pope Leo is a known White Sox superfan

Pope Leo is one of the most famous superfans of the White Sox. He has become a legend in the eyes of the Chicago franchise, which recently made a mural in his honor. The mural can be seen inside their stadium, Rate Field.

This is likely a huge honor for Pope Leo, who was born in Chicago, Illinois. He became pope on May 8, 2025, after the death of Pope Francis.

During a game in June 2025, Pope Leo gave a video message to fans. It was broadcast at Rate Field. This was just a month after he was named pope, so it makes sense why he couldn't be at the game to deliver the message in-person.

Pope Leo was ordained in June 1982. Over three decades later, he was consecrated on December 12, 2014. He would later be named a cardinal in September 2023 by Pope Francis. Now, he is the pope.

Unfortunately, the White Sox did not have a great 2025 season. They finished the regular season with a 60-102 record, fifth place in the AL Central. Meanwhile, their cross-city rival Cubs earned a playoff berth with a 92-70 record. They made it to the second round of the playoffs before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is what the pope was referencing in his response to the Cubs fan at the Vatican. He isn't wrong, as the Cubs had a disappointing playoff exit.