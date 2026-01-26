The Chicago Bulls are on track to make it to the play-in tournament yet again, as their latest win, a 114-111 victory over the Boston Celtics on Derrick Rose's jersey retirement ceremony, has them at 23-22 on the year, which is good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have been stuck in the middle over the past few years, and there seems to be no end in sight to this mediocre run of theirs.

A good subset of the Bulls fanbase wants the team to be more aggressive when it comes to pivoting towards youth movement. They would at least want to get reasonable returns for some of their players on expiring contracts, the most prominent of which are Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmu.

And at the very least, it looks as though the Bulls are going to be active on the trade market, if the latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein is any indication.

“The Bulls are widely expected participate in some sort of in-season trade for the second winter in a row,” Stein wrote. “Rumbles persist this winter that the Bulls are eager to make a move by capitalizing on some of their expiring contracts … with both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu most frequently mentioned as potential outgoings.”

Bulls to trade Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu away?

White and Dosunmu are only 25 and 26 years of age, respectively, but their contract situations make them reasonable trade candidates for a Bulls team that needs to keep their asset line moving. Both of them could leave in free agency in a few months' time, so getting something for them could be a win.

Previous reports from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel have also indicated that the Bulls are indeed scouring the market for a solid return for White and Dosunmu, and Stein's latest report is simply adding more fuel to the fire of these rumors.