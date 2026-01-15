The Chicago Bulls may be looking at the last season of Coby White. He is playing out the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal. At season's end, White will become an unrestricted free agent and will be bombarded with trade rumors.

The NBA Trade Deadline is scheduled for Feb. 5. However, Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints has insight that the Bulls may be looking to get an unprotected first-round pick in exchange for White, per Clutch Scoops. Essentially, Siegel put White in the context of Anfernee Simons of the Celtics and Collin Sexton of the Hornets, two other trade prospects.

“Not that he's the most unlikely guy to get traded, I think there's certainly a market for Coby White,” Siegel said. “But when you talk about Anferee Simons and Collin Sexton, I would rank Coby White last because of the asking price that the Bulls have. I've been told and other organizations have gotten the sense that they want an unprotected first round pick for Coby White. He's on an expiring deal. He may just be a rental for three months for a team.”

Furthermore, Siegel pondered whether any team would give up that draft pick for White. That is especially a concern considering White is not a top-notch defender. Nevertheless, Siegel argued that there was a market for another Bull, Ayo Dosunmu.

Article Continues Below

Dosunmu is also in the final year of his contract.

“He does a little bit of everything,” Siegel said. “He can be a two-way force. I think there's more of a market for Dosunmu than Coby White at this time.” Dosunmu is a much better defender than White.

White has been battling calf injuries all year long, which can lower his trade value. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 19-21.