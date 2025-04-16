The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for their No. 9-No 10. clash in the NBA's play-in tournament against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, and they will be leaning heavily on their new star guard duo of Coby White and Josh Giddey to lead them to victory. However, ahead of the game, fans were quick to note Giddey's presence on the injury report, which immediately led to some concern.

Giddey has been dealing with an injury to his right hand recently, but it hasn't had too much of an impact on his play, as he's enjoyed a star turn with the Bulls after taking on a bigger role in their offense. While Giddey is on the injury report, he's listed as probable, and he even went as far to say that he would be playing when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

“Josh Giddey said he’s playing,” K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network shared in a post on X. “‘It’s just about managing the pain.' Giddey said it’s a hard injury to heal and will address it fully in offseason. Said it’s a muscle issue in his hand, not his wrist.”

Bulls looking for Josh Giddey to lead them past Heat

Giddey took on a bigger role with the Bulls down the final stretch of the season, and he's a big reason why they are in the play-in tournament. Over his final 19 games, Giddey averaged 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field. It's not a surprise to see that Chicago posted a 12-7 record in those games, helping them solidify their spot in the play-in tournament.

Elsewhere on the Bills injury report, Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones are out, while Lonzo Ball is doubtful. Dalen Terry is probable alongside Giddey, and he could see some big minutes assuming Ball doesn't play. For the Heat, Alec Burks, Haywood Highsmith, and Duncan Robinson are all available, while Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, and Pelle Larson are questionable.

The winner of this game will advance to the next round of the play-in tournament, where they will play the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The loser, on the other hand, will be eliminated and head home for the offseason. Tip-off for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.