The Chicago Bulls will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at United Center. Josh Giddey is questionable on the team’s injury report due to right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy, inflammation of the tendon at the pinky side of the wrist.

Here’s everything we know about Giddey's injury and playing status vs. the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Lakers

Giddey recently missed four games due to an ankle sprain. He appeared on the Bulls' injury report again following Monday's 129-119 win over the Denver Nuggets. He played 36 minutes during the victory, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from three and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Giddey's injury is inflammation on the pinky side of his shooting wrist. It often results from overuse or repetitive motions and can cause pain and tenderness during wrist flexion, according to the HandSport Surgery Institute. A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Lakers.

Giddey has had a career-best season after joining the Bulls in an offseason trade that sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former No. 6 pick has averaged 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists on 47.1 percent shooting over 63 appearances. He's improved substantially from beyond the arc, a glaring weakness of his game with Oklahoma City, shooting 38.2 percent on 3.9 attempts per game, both career-highs.

Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball are also questionable for Thursday's game. Vucevic is dealing with a right midback sprain, while Ball has a right wrist sprain. Ball has been out since Feb. 28th.

The Bulls have won eight of their previous 10 games. They rank ninth in offense, seventh in defense and sixth in net rating (9.0) during that span. The hot stretch has elevated them to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, one game ahead of the Miami Heat with 10 remaining.

If the season ended today, Chicago would host Miami in the East play-in tournament for a chance to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost two of their last three games since welcoming back LeBron James from a groin strain. Los Angeles is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies but sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings by way of a tiebreaker. They're one game behind the Denver Nuggets for third.

So, regarding whether Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the Bulls point guard will have a difficult time producing if he's experiencing significant discomfort in his shooting wrist. His status will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain

Ayo Dosumnu: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Josh Giddey: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Flexor Carpi Ulnaris; Tendinopathy

Tre Jones: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Midfoot; Sprain

EJ Liddell: Out – G League – Two-Way

Emanuel Miller: Out – G League – Two-Way

Nikola Vucevic: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Midback; Strain

Coby White: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Toe; Sesamoiditis

Jahmir Young: Out – G League – Two-Way

Lakers injury report

(Not yet submitted)