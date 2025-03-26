Lonzo Ball has not played in a game for the Chicago Bulls since February 28th, but it sounds like he is nearing a return. Ball has been out with a wrist injury and he has missed the past 12 games. The Bulls have been playing well despite Ball's absence as they are 8-4 in those 12 games. Chicago has jumped all the way to ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and they should be even better once Ball returns to the lineup.

In practice on Wednesday, Lonzo Ball was participating in a 5-on-5, but he is still experiencing pain. He is confident that he will be back soon, though.

“An upbeat and optimistic Ball said he needs ‘another week' and won’t be pain-free rest of season but plans to return,” K.C. Johnson said in a post. “Can’t currently follow through on shot.”

Ball clearly still has some work to do before he can play in a game, but he has made some progress and should be back before the postseason.

After missing over two seasons because of a knee injury, Ball is unfortunately used to missing time. He was finally able to return to the court this season for the Bulls after the long absence, but he hasn't been able to stay completely healthy this year. Still, missing a month with a wrist injury is nothing compared to what Ball has already been through.

Ball has done a nice job easing back into things this year as he is averaging 22.2 minutes per game after starting the season on a restriction that didn't allow him to play for more than 15 minutes. Ball is averaging 7.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game and he is shooting 36.6% from the field. Ball is hitting his threes at a 34.4% clip.

Getting Ball back for the postseason would be big for the surging Bulls. This team hasn't shown a lot of promise this season, but that hasn't been the case in March. Chicago is playing well right now as they have won eight of their last 10, and they are in position to play at home in their first game of the play-in tournament.

If Lonzo Ball does need just one more week to fully recover from his injury, then we could see him back on the court on April 4th at home against the Portland Trail Blazers. There are 10 games left in the regular season for the Bulls, so hopefully Ball can make it back before the postseason begins.

The Bulls will return to action on Thursday night at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will tip at 7:00 CT, and it will be airing on local networks, and Chicago will be going for its fourth win in a row.