The Chicago Bulls host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Lonzo Ball is on the injury report and is listed as questionable. Ball is dealing with the flu. Here's everything we know about Lonzo Ball's illness and his playing status vs. the Warriors.

Lonzo Ball injury status vs. Warriors

Given that Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a contagious illness, the assumption is he will not be suiting up against the Warriors, who recently acquired Jimmy Butler. Joining Ball on the injury report are Talen Horton-Tucker, Adama Sanog0 and Dalen Terry.

This should be a big-time matchup between Ball and the Bulls and the Warriors as Butler is expected to make his debut with Golden State. The Bulls are 22-30, but still find themselves in possession of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they would qualify for the Play-In Tournament if the season were to end today. The Bulls have struggled to establish any kind of rhythm as of late, bouncing between wins and losses in nearly every contest.

After being out for nearly three whole seasons, Ball has gotten off to a slow but steady start since he made his return. He has appeared in 30 of the Bulls' 52 games this season, starting nine of them. Ball is averaging 21.6 minutes, 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 36.2% from the field.

This is the second of the two regular season contests between the Bulls and Warriors this season. Golden State came out on top in the first, picking up a 131-106 win on Jan. 23. Ball spent 23 minutes on the floor in that contest, finishing with nine points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

So, when it comes to the question of if Lonzo Ball is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably not.