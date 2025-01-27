The NBA trade deadline is coming up in less than two weeks as it on February 6th, and this could be the year that the Chicago Bulls get active. The Bulls have been at the center of trade rumors for multiple years now, but they haven't really pulled the trigger on anything big. The team is in the midst of another lackluster season, and the fan base is once again demanding changes.

Time is running out on the Bulls to make some moves, and as we near the NBA trade deadline, it sounds like the Bulls are changing up their strategy a bit. One roadblock this season in terms of trades has been a high asking price from the Bulls, but there are rumors that Chicago is making some changes.

“A source reiterated that Karnisovas has come down on what teams felt were unrealistic asks from earlier in the season, but that still doesn’t mean the executive is willing to just give guys away,” A report from the Chicago Sun Times said.

It is also looking like the Bulls are open to trading anybody on the roster if they think it will benefit the team. Everyone except for rookie Matas Buzelis, however.

“Besides rookie Matas Buzelis – not that he’s completely untouchable – Karnisovas would be willing to part with anyone on the roster if they felt it would make the Bulls a better product long term and help them keep the 2025 top-10 protected draft pick,” The report added.

There's no doubt about it, Bulls fans want to see the team make some moves ahead of the deadline in hopes of building this franchise for the future. There is certainly a lot of buzz right now surrounding the Bulls and potential trades, but based on how the past few years go, fans in the Windy City will have to see it to believe it.