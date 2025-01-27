With less than two weeks to go until the NBA trade deadline, teams across the league are carefully assessing how to bolster their chances—whether for this season or the seasons ahead. The Chicago Bulls are no exception, finding themselves at the center of trade rumors as the February 6 deadline looms. Much of the speculation revolves around their marquee players, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević. At 19-27, having dropped seven of their last eight games, the Bulls sit precariously in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. With little room for internal growth, their best path forward might be to cash in on their top assets and commit to a rebuild.

Is It Time to Say Goodbye to the Stars?

The Bulls may still be clinging to a play-in spot. However, their current trajectory offers little promise. Sure, the trade market for Zach LaVine hasn’t yielded blockbuster offers yet. That said, Chicago needs to make the hard call: it's time to start fresh. Actually, they’re overdue. The team has been stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity for far too long. They have repeatedly opting to stay the course rather than chart a new direction. As a result, we have a stagnant franchise with no clear path to contention.

Nikola Vučević should be the first to go, even if it’s for a modest return like second-round picks. Zach LaVine should be aggressively shopped, with the Bulls willing to settle for a single first-round pick if necessary. Additionally, Chicago should quietly signal that Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are available. Remember that neither player’s current salary makes an extension viable. As such, letting them walk in unrestricted free agency without recouping value would be a mistake.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Chicago Bulls must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Upgrading with Deandre Ayton

The Bulls are in dire need of a stronger presence in the paint. Deandre Ayton could be the solution they’ve been searching for. Averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds this season, Ayton brings a reliable post-scoring arsenal and a commanding presence on the boards. His skill set and age make him a perfect candidate for a team looking to stay competitive.

Remember that Nikola Vučević is 34 years old. The Bulls need a younger, more athletic center to revitalize their lineup. Ayton’s potential for rejuvenation in a new setting could also bring out his best basketball. The trade makes sense for both sides. It aligns with Chicago’s need for a long-term cornerstone and gives Ayton a fresh start.

A realistic deal might involve sending Vučević, a future first-round pick, and a player like Patrick Williams to Portland. Sure, this package may seem hefty. However, investing in Ayton would provide the Bulls with a building block for years to come. Pairing Ayton with Josh Giddey could create an interesting inside-outside dynamic. Meanwhile, Ayton's defensive ability would address one of Chicago’s long-standing vulnerabilities.

A Fresh Start by Moving Zach LaVine

Securing Ayton would solve one problem. That said, moving Zach LaVine might be an even bigger step toward reshaping the Bulls’ future. Despite a strong individual season, LaVine’s enormous contract, injury history, and lack of team success have made teams hesitant to bite. However, his offensive talent is undeniable. The right suitor could see him as a game-changing addition.

This is where the Detroit Pistons enter theframe. This is a team that could benefit from LaVine’s scoring punch. Their 17th-ranked offense has been crying out for a reliable second option alongside Cade Cunningham. This is particularly true with Jaden Ivey sidelined by injury. LaVine’s ability to create his own shot, shoot from deep, and complement Cunningham could give Detroit a legitimate boost.

A potential trade might involve Detroit sending a package centered around a combination of young talent, expiring contracts, and future draft assets to Chicago. It’s a move that could spark a fresh start for the Bulls while giving the Pistons an offensive weapon to complement their young core.

By making these two bold moves, the Bulls could begin laying the groundwork for a competitive future while finally escaping the cycle of mediocrity.

The Clock is Ticking

The Chicago Bulls have reached a crossroads. With the 2025 trade deadline fast approaching, they can no longer afford to cling to the false hope of their current roster. Whether it’s acquiring a young cornerstone like Deandre Ayton or leveraging Zach LaVine’s trade value to spark a true rebuild, bold action is required. The treadmill of mediocrity has run its course—it's time for Chicago to either redefine its future or risk falling further into irrelevance. The trade deadline isn't just an opportunity for the Bulls; it's a mandate. The question is: will they rise to meet it?