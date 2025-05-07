Given that Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter were all inactive for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans were relying heavily on Donovan Mitchell to play to his peak form versus the Indiana Pacers. Despite committing five turnovers, the six-time All-Star posted an awe-inspiring performance on what looked to be a potentially legacy-boosting night. Instead, it will be overshadowed by the Cavs' stunning collapse.

After entering the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead and holding a seven-point advantage with less than a minute remaining, the No. 1 seed fell victim to the clutch Tyrese Haliburton. The outstanding point guard got his own rebound off a missed free throw and nailed a step-back 3-pointer with just one second left on the clock, solidifying an utterly crushing 120-119 loss for Cleveland.

The Cavs lost the first two games of the series on their home floor and are now in serious jeopardy of suffering another early postseason elimination. In the blink of an eye, a remarkably resilient showing turned into a devastating reminder that chaos lives in the playoffs. Especially when the Pacers are involved. It will now be nearly impossible for fans to appreciate the effort their shorthanded squad put forth on Tuesday, but Mitchell's sensational outing still deserves its due.

Donovan Mitchell makes history in defeat

The 28-year-old guard dropped 48 points on 15-of-30 shooting, which is the fourth-most points in Cavs postseason history, per StatMuse (behind LeBron James and Mitchell's own 50-point barrage from last year). He also posted nine assists, five rebounds and four steals, impacting the action in a variety of ways.

Mitchell, a player who has faced criticism for big-game outings in the past, joins NBA legend Jerry West and future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook as the only individuals to record 15-plus field goals, 15-plus free throws and nine assists in a playoff game, according to ClutchPoints reporter Tomer Azarly.

He did everything head coach Kenny Atkinson could ask for in such adverse conditions, and it should have resulted in a victory. But the Pacers continue to shatter logic and capitalize on any opportunities their opponents give them in late-game situations.

Can the Cavs pick themselves up and thwart the Pacers' magic?

Haliburton has now played the role of hero in two improbable Indiana postseason victories. He drove the final nail in the Milwaukee Bucks' coffin on April 29, and on May 6, the two-time All-Star delivered a severely damaging blow to the Cavaliers' championship ambitions.

The good news is that this 64-win powerhouse demonstrated what is was capable of without two core members and a valuable sixth man. Cleveland had Game 2 locked up before hacking up the key and kicking it over to the Pacers. The team must remember the perseverance it displayed for most of the contest and use the choke job as motivation for its season-defining road trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Though, above all else, Donovan Mitchell has to replenish his tank and prepare himself for another monster night. The Cavs' future seemingly hinges on this man's resolve. Expect him to embrace the burden heading into Friday's must-win Game 3.