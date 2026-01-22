The Cleveland Cavaliers witnessed Evan Mobley throw down one viscous dunk on the Philadelphia 76ers five days ago. Now he put Grant Williams of the Charlotte Hornets on a poster.

Mobley first worked inside to the free throw line. He placed his left arm and elbow out to create dribble room. But then he hit the spin cycle, charged inside and finished with the two-handed slam dunk over Williams.

Evan Mobley with the spin move and the POSTER on Grant Williams 🔁😤pic.twitter.com/B6ZHYnobCB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Mobley, a 2025 NBA All-Star and last season's Defensive Player of the Year, shook the rim and got the Spectrum Center rocking.

Looking back at last Evan Mobley dunk for Cavaliers

His previous dunk against Philly sealed the 117-115 win with eight seconds left. He dropped 15 points with five rebounds and four assists. But Mobley showed his defensive prowess in swatting four shots.

He also dropped 16 points on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder along with grabbing seven rebounds. But his Cavs fell in that Martin Luther King Day game 136-104.

The center has proven to be a force for the Cavs — averaging more than 15 points each season since he's been in the league. He also collected more than 8.3 rebounds per year.

Mobley is hitting an average of 17.8 points per game this season with 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's one of only eight players to have at least 17 points and eight rebounds this season. Cleveland continues to turn to his inside prowess ever since drafting him No. 3 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft out of USC.

The Cavs, however, have been a disappointment so far this season under head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland entered the contest 24-20 overall and sitting at seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.