On Saturday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings in what was the first game for James Harden since his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. While it wasn't their prettiest performance, the Cavs were able to do enough down the stretch to secure a win.

After the game, rapper Travis Scott crashed Harden and new teammate Donovan Mitchell's postgame interview on the court.

Travis Scott crashed James Harden's interview after Harden's first W with the Cavs 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/kA8T9O7Gow — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2026

Scott has long been known to be a supporter of Harden's dating back to his days as a Houston Rocket, which is Scott's home city.

Harden played well in his Cavs debut, scoring 23 points on an efficient shooting night and also pitching in eight assists. Mitchell, meanwhile, was excellent, dropping 35 points on the Kings' defense, while Jarrett Allen also scored 29 for the Cavs.

This game also marked the return of Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to Sacramento after their trade to Cleveland last week in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, and the pair combined for 13 points in the win.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Cavs' trade for Harden signaled that the team is ready to compete for a championship right now, and it certainly hurt the front office to have to part ways with a two-time 26 year-old All-Star in Darius Garland.

However, Garland's availability had started to become a major question mark in recent seasons, and for all of his well-documented issues in the postseason, Harden has built a reputation as one of the most durable players in the NBA throughout his career.

It will be interesting to see how Harden and Mitchell mesh, considering that both are at their best when the offense runs through them, but they are also both capable catch and shoot players, and are clearly seeing eye-to-eye on their goal of competing for a championship.

The Cavs will next take the floor on Monday evening vs the Denver Nuggets.