On Wednesday, Stephen Curry quickly silenced the alarm bells about the Golden State Warriors' state. He helped push them through the San Antonio Spurs with a 125-120 victory.

Curry was lights out as he scored 46 points with five assists and five rebounds. In the process, he had a chance to go up against Victor Wembanyama. After the game, Curry spoke of his awe of going up against Wemby.

“I was shooting short in the first half, then I tried a few rainbow moon balls over him. I didn't make any of them… He challenges you in a way that doesn't make any sense… It always catches you off guard.”

During the game, Wemby had a triple-double. He scored 31 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists. So far, Curry is averaging 27.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Wemby is averaging 26.2 points and 13.0 rebounds per game. Both of whom are icons of the game, with Curry as the universally respected veteran and Wemby as the up-and-coming generational talent.

Currently, the Warriors are 7-6, whereas the Spurs are 8-3.

In 2022, Curry spoke favorably of Wemby when he first broke into the NBA. The following year, Wemby found himself in the same conversation as Curry and LeBron James as Clutch Player of the Year.

Steph Curry is passing the torch to Wemby.

For years, Curry was the anomaly in the NBA. Specifically, his ability to shoot the ball from long range stood out at a time when the NBA was played above the rim.

Fast forward, Wemby has brought back the big man as the central figure. The difference between him and the ones that came before him is that Wemby is as versatile as they come.

He can shoot the three-pointer with effectiveness just as much as he can pound inside in the paint.

With Curry in the later stages of his career, Wemby is right behind him, waiting in the wings to take over.