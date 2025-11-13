On Sunday, the New York Jets improved to 2-7 on the 2025 NFL season with a home win over the Cleveland Browns in what was the first game for the team since their trade deadline fire sale. While fans may not have been thrilled with the team potentially messing with its draft order, it was still a morale-booster for a Jets team that hasn't exactly been performing well so far this season.

Recently, there has been some concern about the injury status of wide receiver Garrett Wilson. NFL insider Rich Cimini recently reported that Wilson would be out multiple weeks with a knee sprain, prompting a snarky comment from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

“Rich has all the answers. You can get it from him,” said Glenn at a recent press conference.

However, now, it turns out that Cimini's report was 100% correct after all.

“#Jets now have placed WR Garrett Wilson on IR,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see how Glenn responds to this latest development when the media inevitably brings it up at his next press conference.

Wilson was one of the few star level talents on the Jets roster that was not moved at the recent trade deadline frenzy orchestrated by the New York front office. Both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams found new homes with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, but somehow, the Jets were still able to pick up their second win of the season in the wake of those two high profile exits.

In any case, the Jets will next take the field on Thursday evening for a road game against the New England Patriots. That game is set to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.