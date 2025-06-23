The 2024-25 season for the Dallas Mavericks was a forgettable one for obvious reasons, but hope springs eternal among the fanbase as the team secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg all but certain to be selected No. 1, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had a message for fans ahead of the NBA Draft.

During an appearance on NBA TV before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Kyrie Irving had a reassuring message for Mavericks fans in light of the upcoming NBA Draft.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, shout out to MFFL, the supporters that have been rocking with us,” Irving said, “Getting this No. 1 pick, we had a 1.8 percent chance, so I loved it. I’m seeing all the excitement not only from the city, but from our executive leadership, from our ownership group, from my teammates.”

”This is one of those times not only in my career, but just in the legacy play of being a Dallas Maverick, where we have a chance to do something special,” Irving continued. “I know Nico’s [Harrison] going to do a great job I know Patrick’s [Dumont] going to do a great job. . .and it’s been an exciting journey thus far even just being in Dallas. . .I’m one of the leaders of the team so I got to stay stoic, stay poised, ready for the moment, ready to articulate what’s going on, and ready to move forward.”

When the 2025-26 season tips off, the Mavericks will have a little uncertainty, however, when it comes to Kyrie Irving. Irving suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in March, and his potential return to the court next season is still unknown.

Irving helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, and formed a strong compliment alongside Luka Doncic prior to the trade. Last season, Irving appeared in 50 games at a little over 36 minutes per game. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assist and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 91.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.