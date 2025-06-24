ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are hosting the Atlanta Dream in Arlington on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are preparing for the 2025 NBA Draft in New York. As fans know, the Wings selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Unless the Mavs shock the NBA world and go in a different direction, they are expected to select Cooper Flagg first overall on Wednesday night.

Excitement is brewing in Dallas without question. Bueckers will attend the Mavs' NBA Draft Party in Dallas. Before Tuesday's game, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes shared his thoughts on what it would mean for the city to have two number one picks in the same sport within the same year.

Wings HC Chris Koclanes on the Mavericks and Wings potentially both having the No. 1 picks in the same year#WingsUp #MFFL pic.twitter.com/TfocNCeKyC — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's awesome,” Koclanes told reporters. “It's an awesome time to be in Dallas. Just that momentum is incredible. Looking forward to watching the draft and excited for the Mavs.”

Cooper Flagg expected to join Paige Bueckers in Dallas

Cooper Flagg, 18, emerged as a star with Duke in his freshman campaign. He ultimately made the decision to enter the draft after just one college basketball season.

At 23 years old, Paige Bueckers spent more time at the college basketball level. Nevertheless, both players appeared to be poised for the next level heading into their respective drafts. Bueckers has lived up to the hype so far, playing well in her rookie season. Although Flagg is younger, the general thinking from most people around the NBA world seems to be that he is ready for the next level.

All eyes in the sports world will be on the Dallas Mavericks as they prepare to make the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Chris Koclanes and the Wings will focus on defeating the Dream on Tuesday before watching the NBA Draft on Wednesday.