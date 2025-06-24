The Dallas Mavericks dug deep in their pockets and made a considerable splash by signing big man Daniel Gafford to a three-year veteran extension contract worth $54.3 million.

It was initially reported that Gafford's extension was priced at $60 million, but as noted by cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the Mavs ensured that the former Arkansas Razorbacks star can remain trade eligible by keeping his extension within the limits of the extend-and-trade rule.

Under the rule, a veteran extension can still be part of the trade as long as the increase in the first year of the new contract is no more than 20 percent than his previous deal and that each of the next years (no more than four years overall) shouldn't have a raise that exceeds five percent.

Having said all of that, do the Mavericks have any intention of trading Gafford even after inking him to an extension?

Here's what Marc Stein of The Stein Line said with regard to that: “Yet one source with knowledge of Dallas' thinking countered the idea that the new deal was designed to keep Gafford instantly tradeable as opposed to exceeding the $54.3 million figure and invoking a six-month trade restriction.”

As it stands, it appears that the Mavericks don't have an elevated degree of interest in parting ways with Gafford in the offseason.

“P.J. Washington is also extension-eligible this offseason for the Mavericks, whose internal hope has been to fend off anticipated trade calls for both Washington and Gafford this offseason to try to keep both on a roster that, in less than 48 hours, will soon feature Duke star Cooper Flagg,” added Stein.

Gafford has been a solid asset for the Mavericks' frontcourt, a dependable rebounder and rim protector, though, his abilities beyond those aren't much to write home about. He is an incredibly efficient scorer with a 70.9 percent shooting from the field, but nearly all of his attempts have come from 10 feet or closer from the basket, with over 72.1 percent of his two-point field goals being off assists.

The 26-year-old Gafford was acquired by the Mavericks in 2024 via a trade with the Washington Wizards, who got Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick of the Oklahoma City Thunder.