With Cooper Flagg likely going to the Dallas Mavericks with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, with the first round starting on Wednesday, the latest report details how the people around the prospect feel about the organization. As the Mavericks are already planning on building around Flagg, there's no doubt that the franchise has gone through a lot this past season, which added to the rollercoaster of emotions from the prospect's camp.

There's no doubt that when Dallas traded Luka Doncic in the shocking deal before the deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers, adding to the bad injury luck, the franchise was down in the dumps. However, once their name was called in getting the first overall pick in the NBA Lottery, the momentum shifted, and Flagg's camp was “excited” since the team has the pieces to win right now, according to Christian Clark of The Athletic.

“When the draft lottery results were announced, a group of about a dozen Mavericks decision makers watching from a steakhouse in Chicago erupted,” Clark wrote. “Nico Harrison, who in February traded one-time face of the franchise Luka Dončić, hugged and high-fived coworkers. Dallas’ future — bleak on the surface after Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in February — instantly appeared sunnier.”

“Once the shock wore off, Flagg’s inner circle became excited about the prospect of his becoming a Maverick, too,” Clark continued. “The chance to win right away appealed to them.”

The scenario of Cooper Flagg going to the Mavericks was not thought of

While Flagg has already been impressing the Mavericks in private workouts, it seems as if the relationship is already off to a great start, even though he hasn't been officially drafted yet. In the report from The Athletic, Clark interviewed Andy Bedard, who “coached the Flagg brothers in AAU basketball since the boys were in grade school.”

Part of Flagg's inner circle, Bedard had never even thought of Dallas being an option for Flagg since they had under a two percent chance to get the first overall pick. There was no doubt of shock, but it turned into excitement.

“We never even thought about Dallas,” Bedard said. “That scenario never came inside the circle, really.”

“It took a little bit to settle in. ‘Did that really just happen?'” Bedard continued. “Dallas is a great city, a great franchise. Your fan base is bonkers, even when you’re mediocre. It’s safe. It’s easy to get into. There’s no state tax. Let alone, the veteran leadership and maybe even be a contender with what our guy can do to plug holes on any given night.”

At any rate, with the first round of the NBA Draft commencing on Wednesday, Flagg will hear his name as the first overall pick, starting his NBA journey that will run through Dallas along with Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and others.